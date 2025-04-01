HAVE WE ABANDONED KASENENGWA?



A number of people from Kasenengwa have constantly approached me , expressing themselves, that those who got lucky and obtained education but are from this part of the country, have abandoned it.They say, those of us who managed to navigate through the hurdles of life and have the privilege of education, but are born and bred in Kasenengwa have abandoned the people in this area.





I must attest that my visits to Kasenengwa have greeted me with widespread poverty, lack of opportunities and glaring suffering among the people coupled with slow or negligible development.During one of my visits, I struggled to hold my tears when an old woman angrily asked me if the people of Kasenengwa were some kind of stepchildren of God, given that they live seemingly different lives, worse off than others elsewhere.





In my view, Kasenengwa deserves a lot more attention, and perhaps better. Without taking away the strides and gains made by all nine (9) successive representatives of Kasenengwa starting from 1983 to date, I wish to point out that Kasenengwa is bleeding and crying.I believe there’s a lot more we can achieve for our people in Kasenengwa. All along, I had been basking in comfort having achieved all my professional aspirations, and living a dream life but today, I am exposed to the realities of what the people of Kasenengwa are going through – a place I call home where I was born, raised and grew up from.





We can do more for Kasenengwa. Our people are not stepchildren of divine authority in any way. The people in Kasenengwa deserve, and must have, a seat at the national table where solutions to some of their challenges must be discussed and solved.





We have kicked off a robust mobilisation crusade in Kasenengwa to ensure that the people here have a seat on the table and do not feel like stepchildren of God.



Joseph Chirwa

Kasenengwa 2026