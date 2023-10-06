HAVING A BIG TUMMY MEANS SOMEONE ISN’T HEALTHY – MASEBO
HEALTH Minister Sylvia Masebo has encouraged members of parliament to emulate former president Edgar Lung by jogging because it a good way of leading a healthy lifestyle. And Masebo says people with big tummies are not healthy.
Masebo said this after Milenge member of parliament Gystave Chonde asked what age group had been affected by the outbreak of malnutrition in the country. In response, Masebo said malnutrition was more prevalent in children, but that even adults with bad eating habits could be affected.
“Malnutrition is not only
undernourishment or when you see kids that are very skinny. Even when you see MPs with very big tummies, that itself obesity. I withdraw. When you see any man or woman with a…..
(News Diggers)
Hon Masebo has hammered the nail on the tummy’s, most ministers and some MPs are calprits, l know that national assembly has a bar but if it has no gym, it is high time a proportion for a gym was put forward, there is too much obesity amoung our leaders and that is not good outwardly and internally