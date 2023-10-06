HAVING A BIG TUMMY MEANS SOMEONE ISN’T HEALTHY – MASEBO

HEALTH Minister Sylvia Masebo has encouraged members of parliament to emulate former president Edgar Lung by jogging because it a good way of leading a healthy lifestyle. And Masebo says people with big tummies are not healthy.

Masebo said this after Milenge member of parliament Gystave Chonde asked what age group had been affected by the outbreak of malnutrition in the country. In response, Masebo said malnutrition was more prevalent in children, but that even adults with bad eating habits could be affected.

“Malnutrition is not only

undernourishment or when you see kids that are very skinny. Even when you see MPs with very big tummies, that itself obesity. I withdraw. When you see any man or woman with a…..

(News Diggers)