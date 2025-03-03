Hawks open high treason investigations against AfriForum and Solidarity Movement over U.S. lobbying and spreading misinformation





AfriForum and the Solidarity Movement are facing high treason investigations by the Hawks following their lobbying efforts in the United States.





The investigations stem from a memorandum submitted to the White House addressing issues such as land reform and farm attacks in South Africa.



Critics argue that these actions undermine the country’s sovereignty and accuse the organizations of betraying national interests by seeking foreign intervention. Additionally, both groups are accused of spreading misinformation, further intensifying the controversy.





AfriForum and Solidarity Movement, known for their advocacy on behalf of certain South African communities, have been vocal on contentious issues like land policies and rural security.



However, their decision to raise these concerns on an international stage, particularly in the U.S., has led to accusations of disloyalty to the South African government.





Given that treason typically involves actions intended to harm or overthrow the state, the seriousness of these investigations is significant.



The legal debate surrounding the accusations is complex.





Some experts argue that lobbying foreign governments does not meet the legal threshold for treason, which requires clear intent to betray the country.