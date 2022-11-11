HCPZ RESUME LICENSURE EXAMS

By Scoop Reporter

The Health Professions Council of Zambia (HPCZ) is set to resume Professional Licensure Examinations (LEx) for new graduates, in the first quarter of 2023 after extensive consultation and planning.

This implies that starting Monday, 26th December 2022, HPCZ will no longer be registering new health practitioners as they will be required to sit for both theory and practical Professional Licensure Examinations before they are licensed to practice in Zambia.

The council said this will include new graduates include new health practitioners and those upgrading in their basic professional qualification from certificate to diploma or diploma to degree levels respectively.

Head of Public Relations Terry Musonda said the HPCZ Professional Licensure Examinations are planned to accommodate as many locally and internationally trained new graduates as possible, will be conducted simultaneously in Livingstone, Ndola and Lusaka.

Mr. Musonda said a team of professional, ethical and competent members drawn from different health professional associations and other key stakeholders is being carefully selected to ensure credibility of the Examinations.

He said HPCZ Professional Licensure Examinations are a transparent quality assurance mechanism, aimed at assessing basic competencies and providing an opportunity for new registrable health professionals to demonstrate adequate knowledge and skills.

He said the Health Professions Council of Zambia remains committed to the Promotion of Compliance in Healthcare and Training Standards.