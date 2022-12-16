He Ate 6 Chilanga Mulilo From 6 Different Women & Today He Is Failing To Pay His Yango(Taxi) Bills- Richard Tembo

Richard Tembo on Kmillion…

HE ATE 6 CHILANGA MULILO FROM 6 DIFFERENT WOMEN & TODAY HE IS FAILING TO PAY HIS YANGO(TAXI) BILLS:

If you think karma does not exist then ask musician K”millian, whatever you do today has an impact on your future.

I cannot pity him,all I can do is rebuke him by calling a spade as a spade, this guy made 6 women go through mental break down by eating CHILANGA MULILO from 6 different women without marrying any of them and he expected life to treat him with kids gloves?

The tears of the 6 women are haunting him, another thing is that this guy just lacks financial discipline, he has been making money and driving expensive cars through out his celebrity days but due to indiscipline he is now broke and cannot afford to even pay for a simple taxi bill, shame!

Those who are pledging money and cars are just wasting their time and resources and those who are claiming that this guy has a mental health problem don’t know what they are talking about.

I call upon the taxi drivers who he didn’t pay to sue him so that he pays for the services he acquired, this is stupidity of the highest order, just because he’s a celebrity he now thinks he can enjoy free services? Zambians tolerate Alot of nonsense ai.

No amount of money/car pledges can help a man who lacks financial discipline. Let him go and apologise to those 6 ladies he ate CHILANGA MULILO from otherwise alenya alelapila