“He Buried His Wife in the Field? No, We’ll Bury Him in Jail!”



In a plot twist that would rival any Zambian drama series, the usually peaceful village of Mununga in Chiengi District turned into an action-packed scene after residents, armed with nothing but anger and a questionable sense of justice, took the law into their own hands.





The chaos began when news broke that a local man had allegedly killed his wife and buried her in a field like she was a bag of stolen fertilizer. Incensed by the grim revelation, the villagers decided that the police station wasn’t doing enough. And what did they do? They staged a jailbreak—not to free anyone, but to deliver their own version of justice.





With 10 police officers clearly overwhelmed and running for dear life, the mob stormed the holding cell like it was Black Friday at a local shop. The alleged murderer didn’t stand a chance as they beat him up, leaving him seriously injured before paramedics whisked him off to the hospital.



As for the police post? Let’s just say it now looks like an abandoned structure from a 1980s horror movie. Doors were ripped off, windows shattered, and one officer allegedly forgot his boots in the scuffle.





Meanwhile, the suspect is said to be in the hospital under tight security—though how “tight” that security is, given the earlier events, is anyone’s guess. The police has promised to investigate the matter thoroughly.





For now, Mununga has calmed down, but one thing is certain: if you’re planning to break the law in Chiengi, you better think twice. These residents are not about to let anyone get away with anything—even if it means turning into action heroes themselves.



KUMWESU JAN 16, 2025