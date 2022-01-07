‘HE FORCES ME TO HAVE S*X WHENEVER WE FIGHT,’ WOMAN TELLS MONZE COURT

The Monze Urban Local Court has granted a 34 year old woman a divorce after she complained that her husband was mistreating and accusing her of practicing witchcraft.

Byta FM Monze Court Journalist reports that Damaless Mweenda of Freedom B Compound asked for a divorce from Mabvuto Soko whom she was married to since 2007 and have three children together.

Mweende told the court that her husband has been mistreating her ever since they got married, adding that he forces her to have sex with him every time they have a fight.

She further said he accuses her of practicing witchcraft as he has been having challenges when he tries to be intimate with his first wife.

Soko however said the source of disputes in the marriage is his former wife’s reluctance to do house work and her marital duties ever since she got a job.

He further said that he had been finding love messages from other men in her phone, which she dismisses as jokes when he questions her about them.

Senior Local Magistrates Hellen Moonga and Pauline Shawa granted the couple a divorce, taking into consideration that the couple was given time to reconcile but failed to.

The couple is required to share their property equally and must jointly ensure that all of their children are well taken care of.