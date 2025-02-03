He is a big ‘cost-cutter’ — Trump hails Elon Musk

US President, Donald Trump has hailed Elon Musk, who serves as co-commissioner of the newly established Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) for his efforts in cutting the budget of government.

Musk, the world’s richest man, emerged as a staunch supporter of Trump in the latter months of the election campaign.

He was later appointed in an advisory role alongside fellow entrepreneur, Vivek Ramaswamy, who was one of Trump’s rivals for the Republican presidential nomination.

In a statement on Musk’s appointment, Trump aid DOGE’s responsibility is to “dismantle government bureaucracy… cut wasteful expenditures” and create an “entrepreneurial approach to government”.

“Together, these two wonderful Americans will pave the way for my Administration to dismantle Government Bureaucracy, slash excess regulations, cut wasteful expenditures, and restructure Federal Agencies – Essential to the ‘Save America’ Movement’.

“I look forward to Elon and Vivek making changes to the Federal Bureaucracy with an eye on efficiency and, at the same time, making life better for all Americans.”

In an interview with Fox News that aired Sunday, February 2, Trump lauded the efforts of Musk in cutting down extra costs of the government.

He said, “I think Elon is doing a good job. He’s a big cost-cutter. Sometimes we won’t agree with him, in not going where he wants to go, but he is doing a great job… he’s a smart guy… he’s very much into cutting the budget of our federal government.”