HE IS ASHAMED OF ME BECAUSE AM NOT EDUCATED, WIFEY TELLS COURT

The Matero Local Court has divorced a couple of Lusaka following a complaint by the husband that his wife was having extra marital affairs.

Owen Phiri sued his wife, Tamara Banda, for divorce on accusation that his wife’s behaviour had become intolerable.

In defence, Banda lamented to the court that her husband made up the story because the reason behind their divorce was her lack of education.

She testified that her husband was ashamed to even introduce her to his friends because she is uneducated.

Banda lamented that she did not know the education she lacked because she can speak English as well as count.

In passing Judgement, Magistrate Harriet Mulenga told Phiri that he was lucky to have married an industrious woman despite her level of education.

The court granted the pair divorce on grounds that the plaintiff was not willing to be reconciled.