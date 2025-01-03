‘He knows how the award works’ -Rodri fires back at Cristiano Ronaldo’s Ballon d’Or claim

Manchester United midfielder, Rodri has issued a response to Cristiano Ronaldo after he criticized Ballon d’Or organisers for awarding the Spanish star the award instead of Vinicius Jr.

The Premier League and Euro 2024 winner was voted as the best men’s player in a tight contest with Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr, who refused not to attend the ceremony along with his teammates after learning that he was not going to win.

While Rodri was a key figure in successful campaigns for both club and country, five-time Ballon d’Or recipient Ronaldo said that it was “unfair” that Vinicius had not received the gong after helping his former club to La Liga and Champions League success.

The prize is awarded based on votes from journalists in an open, democratic process, and the Spaniard admitted that he found Ronaldo’s comments peculiar.

Rodri told Diario AS that the Portuguese forward’s comments were “a surprise” given his familiarity with the event.

“[Ronaldo] knows better than anyone how this award works and, above all, how the winner is chosen,” he explained.

“This year the journalists who vote have considered that I should win it. Probably, these same journalists were the ones who at some point voted for him to win, and I imagine that then he would agree.”