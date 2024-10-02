‘He made us who we are’: Masai Ujiri gets emotional while paying tribute to Dikembe Mutombo [WATCH]

The relationship between Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri and Dikembe Mutombo transcended beyond basketball as they were very good friends. Besides mentoring Ujiri, the pair also worked together and undertook several philanthropic projects in their home continent of Africa.

Ujiri’s admiration for Mutombo was laid bare on Monday when he broke down while paying tribute to him following the news of his death. As previously reported by Face2Face Africa, the NBA in a statement on Monday announced Mutombo died from brain cancer at the age of 58.

Ujiri, who is the first and only African President, Vice-Chairman, and General Manager of a professional sports franchise in North America, touched on the deceased NBA Hall of Famer’s legacy and their relationship during the Raptors’ media day.

“Just heard the news about, um… I just heard the news about Dikembe Mutombo,” Ujiri, 54, tearfully said. “He made us who we are,” the Nigerian executive also said. “That guy is a giant. Incredible person. Who are we without Dikembe Mutombo? Not possible.”

Ujiri and Mutombo collaborated on many philanthropic and sports development projects, including constructing a basketball court at a school in the deceased Houston Rockets legend’s home country of the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Mutombo was also a key figure in the Basketball Without Borders initiative and an avid supporter of Ujiri’s Giants of Africa youth basketball program.

“He set a path for us and I don’t know many people who (could) do it,” Ujiri said about Mutombo, per The New York Times. “I’m proud that I knew Dikembe Mutombo. I’m proud that I worked with him. I’m proud that he mentored me. I’m proud that I did a lot of work with him, that we traveled around the continent of Africa. This one hits home. Don’t mean to dampen the day, but this one really hits home,” he added.

“That guy was the biggest giant you could ever find, with the biggest heart.”

In a statement in October 2022, the NBA announced that the retired Congolese basketball legend was undergoing treatment after he was diagnosed with a brain tumor. The 58-year-old NBA Hall of Famer is well-known for philanthropic endeavors in his native Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Born in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Mutumbo played in the NBA from 1991 until 2009. He recorded 11,729 points, 12,359 rebounds, and 3,289 blocks during 18 seasons spent mostly with the Denver Nuggets, Atlanta Hawks, and Houston Rockets.

The retired basketball legend had a very formidable career in the NBA and is well-remembered for his defensive prowess. He became the second player with the most blocked shots in the NBA. Mutombo also won the NBA’s Defensive Player of the Year in 1995, 1997, 1998, and 2001. The deceased 58-year-old and Detroit Pistons legend Ben Wallace are the only NBA players to have scooped this award four times.

The Congolese native and Nigeria’s Hakeem Olajuwon made a mark in the NBA as the league’s first notable basketball stars from Africa. Mutombo made it to the NBA finals with the Philadelphia 76ers and the New Jersey Nets. But he lost on both occasions.

Outside of basketball, Mutombo, a goodwill ambassador for the UN Development Program, is noted for his contribution to humanitarianism. In 2018, he received the Sager Strong Award for his humanitarian work in his native Democratic Republic of the Congo.

And aside from building the Biamba Marie Mutombo Hospital, named after his mother, Mutombo has provided free breast and cervical cancer screenings for women. He also played instrumental roles in the fight against polio in the Democratic Republic of Congo by leading vaccination efforts and treatments.