HE MARRIED NEW WOMAN WHILE I WAS AWAY, WOMAN TELLS COURT

A WOMAN of Lusaka has begged Matero Local Court to dissolve her marriage of 17 years because her husband secretly married another woman and brought her to their matrimonial home while she was away in Kasama.

Yvonne Chokwe sued Mukumba Kafula for divorce.

The couple has four children together. Dowry was paid.

She said problems in her marriage started when she had her fourth child and her husband suddenly stopped supporting the family financially including not paying rent.

Chokwe said because of this misunderstanding, she decided to go to Kasama to inform her relatives about her marital disputes.

She said when she returned to her home from Kasama, she found another woman in her matrimonial home. When she asked her husband, he told her that she was his second wife.

“My husband married another woman and took her to our matrimonial home while I was away in Kasama. He did not even care that our children whom I left home were seeing and were affected by his decision and behaviour. I cannot stay with a man who does not respect me,” she said.

Daily Mail