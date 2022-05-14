HE ONE DAY SAVED MANY LIVES FROM PF THUGS

During the presidential by-election in 2015, I decided to attend some politcal rallies in my constituency to hear what politicians and their manifestos had to offer. The first rally I went to was for the former regime PF. It went well, they campaigned and engaged voters without any one disturbing them.

The second week it was the UPND current administration, and PF using the police and their sub police-thugs never wanted UPND to hold their rally peacefully. Cadres from the ruling PF ambushed UPND and citizens with impunity. People were beaten whilst police officers watched. PF cadres undrressed helpless women’s searching victims like they did during the memorial attack in 2017.

It took Trevor Mwinde, to mobilize his boys to defend UPND members and citizens. The man convinced his boys to remain strong and defeated armed Cadres. He then started controlling the movements of all vehicles in a safety route.

Few days later days later he spotted the killers of his friend Glayzia Matapa in Kaunda Square who was Munali UPND youth Chairman. He took the suspects to police but instead murderers being caged, PF cadres convinced the police to turn the charges against him and slapped Trevor Mwinde with aggravated robbery. I was heart broken and once in a while I passed through to say hi in Chimbokaila prisons where he spent one year six months suffering.

Trevor Mwinde is a disciplined young man that one time, I remember one of the prison officers praised him for helping them to coordinate inmates. Later he was acquitted as he was found with no case to answer by the court.

If there are people who needs to be compensated for wrong imprisonment by the state Trevor should be one of them. When he got sick, they bundled him with those chains we use to handle animals at UTH and most time he was denied proper health care.

The abuse of authority under the PF regime was beyond criminality. I still wonder where Bishop Banda was by then to have taken on of all these kinds of injustices PF propagated.

SIKAILE C SIKAILE

GOOD GOVERNANCE AND HUMAN RIGHTS ACTIVIST FOR AFRICA AND AMNESTY INTERNATIONAL