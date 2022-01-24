“HE PREPARES A PAPER THE NIGHT BEFORE EXAMS TO PREVENT ANYONE FROM DREAMING THE ANSWERS, HIS NAME IS HAANKUKU”

Meet Mr HAANKUKU, Lecturer of Mathematics and Statistics at the University of Zambia (UNZA). The only lecturer at UNZA who is acclaimed by students for setting hard-hitting mathematics tests and examinations.

It is rumored that he prepares examination papers the night before to prevent anyone from dreaming the examination questions.

It is also alleged that his examination questions don’t have answers and that he corrects your English when he marks your script 🤣

Courtesy Genset Education Academy