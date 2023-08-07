He told me he would pay my child’s school fees but he’s not answering my calls after sleeping with me – Single mother cries out

A 35-year-old Ghanaian single mother shared a distressing story online about a man she met on Telegram.

They connected on WhatsApp, and he showed interest in a relationship. She warned him about her toxic relationship with her child’s father.

Despite her caution, he promised to care for her son and convinced her to have feelings for him.

During their first intimate encounter, she asked him not to ejaculate inside her, but he ignored her and something shocking happened.

Afterward, he stopped responding to her calls, leaving her upset.

See screenshots below..