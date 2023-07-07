he used to climb me when I am sleeping – Wife reports husband to pastor during a live session (Video)

A trending video of a wife who publicly reports her husband to a pastor/s+x therapist during a live session has got many people talking.

In the video, the wife said her man used to make love to her by climbing on her whenever she is having a deep sleep.

According to the woman her husband on several occasions climbed on her without waking her up while sleeping.

The woman who sat beside her husband while reporting him to the pastor in front of the crowd said she can’t bear it anymore with the way her husband makes love to her by climbing on her in an unaware manner in her sleep adding that such method can make her die.

Reporting her husband further, the woman said it is difficult for her husband to touch her and whenever she complains about him not touching her, he will proceed by making love to her using his hand instead of his Odogwu.

The wife further tells the pastor to adopt her as his own child asserting that she is not ready to go back to the marriage.

In his own defense, the husband said his wife always refused to submit to her whenever he is in need of her and by extension he has to make love to her by climbing on her while she is sleeping.

Watch the video below;

See reactions below;

thepoet_glory: How can a pastor be holding a counseling session infront of the whole church, what happened to having a private session with the couple? This is insane.

iam_shugaa: My dear future wife the day I will hear you call a pastor daddy that is the day our marriage will come to an end. Just know this and know peace.

udee_tha_ikoto_master: Why did Ebuka lie by saying he didn’t understand what the woman was saying whereas he understood what she meant but his flare for sexual discussions made him lie because he wanted to make a joke out of it . A man that loves sexual discussions so much and still claims he’s still a virgin . His reaction says it all that he enjoys raunchy talks so much . My question is , must he make people’s family predicaments public? What happens to private counseling ? The befuddling part is that he makes millions from this regarding streams . The ” Daddy ” part is a story for another day .

daddyfreeze’: Dear man climb side chick instead your pr0bIem go reduce 🤷.

benybentz: You called your husband this “Man” and called the pastor “Daddy”, you even went on to tell the pastor to adopt you that you will not go back to that house, you didn’t even consider your child. Nawa oo. Anyway I pray God restores peace and unity in your family.