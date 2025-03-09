He Wants a 7-year term, and Abolish 50%+1, Running Mate Clause



Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba Wrote;



President Hakainde Hichilema has been preaching about the so-called-need to amend the Constitution.



His call is not founded in sincerity or honesty.



It’s not about including or facilitating the delimitation of constituencies, remove lacunas or provide for proportional representation. He wants to;





1. 7-year presidential term- extend term limit from 5 years to 7 years.

2. Abolish presidential term limits.

3. He wants to remove 50%+1 and return to First Past the Post.

4. Abolish running mate clause.

5. Abolish Constitutional Court.





He has been seceretely meeting some Patriotic Front Members of Parliament to garner support and we are aware of his remarks to the caucus of party amd his MPs





We are aware how he pushed Speaker of the National Assembly, Nelly Mutti to attempt to process amendments of “non-contentious” clauses of the Constitution.





We need to recognise that President Hichilema has fostered a tyranical rule and a dictatorship.



He has demonstrated clearly that he doesnt not respect the principle of seperation of powers, he has taken over the control of Parliament, the Judiciary and Electoral Commission of Zambia.





He has weaponised law enforcement agencies as tools of oppression against his critics and political opponents.





Allowing him to process constitutional amendments a year before elections, would be suicidal, and will make us surrender our collective will to him to help codify or enact a dictorship.