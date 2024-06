HE WANTS SÊX AT 03:00HRS WHEN HE RETURNS HOME, CRIES WIFE

By Chamuka Shalubala

THE Matero Local Court has heard how 34-year-old Martin Tembo of Garden Chululu demands sêx from his wife at 03:00 hours after a night out, even when she is on her pêriôd.

The court also ordered that Tembo should be remanded in police cells after hearing that he physically abuses his wife.

