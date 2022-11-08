HEAD TEACHER, DEPUTY SQUATTING IN CLASSROOMS

By Womba Kasela

Itezhi-tezhi’s Baanga School Head-teacher and his Deputy are squatting in classrooms after their house roofs were blown off due to strong winds.



Area Member of Parliament, Twaambo Mutinta, tells Byta FM News that the incident occurred in the late afternoon of Sunday in Lilanda Ward.



Mutinta has since challenged the Disaster Management and Satellite Committees to monitor potential disasters as the rainy season kicks in.

The lawmaker has further called on community members to work with such committees in the mitigation and prevention of such occurrences.



Efforts to get a comment from the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit- DMMU were unsuccessful by broadcast time.