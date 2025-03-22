HEAD WAYS MADE TO IRON OUT MUCHIMA – CHIEF NYAKASEYA ISSUES

HEAD WAYS MADE TO IRON OUT MUCHIMA – CHIEF NYAKASEYA ISSUES

Minister of Health Elijah Muchima who is  also the area Member of Parliament and chief Nyakaseya of the Lunda speaking people of Ikeleng’i district of northwestern province are allegedly reported to have exchanged bitter words some few days ago in Ikeleng’i.district..Whilst in Lusaka Mr  Muchima  vowed not to ask for forgiveness from the chief.



Prime Television contacted  chief Nyakaseya via phone  to get clarification on the matter and the chief said it  was the residents that almost beat the minister  due to the insults he directed towards them at the time he visited his Constituency..He further said this was not the first time   Mr Muchima was using offensive language to the people.



The chief added that the  source of the altercation was the dilapidated Kaleni mission hospital  title deed which  they were requesting for so that the missionary could come back and manage the hospital .He  further refuted the accusations labelled against him that he was a Patriotic Front PF sympathiser  and he  urged his people to work together and  unite.In a telephone interview  with chief Nyakaseya, prime television staffer Jackson Mwansa was informed that the  health minister insulted the people of Nyakaseya and it was the people who were offended who almost beat the minister.



Meanwhile northwestern council of chiefs chairperson chief Mumena in an interview on the matter with prime television said,headways have been made to iron out the issue between chief Nyakaseya and health minister Elijah Muchima.

  1. Say Muchima, i hear you really like them insulted.

    So basically, this Muchima will not win that seat in 2026. In fact, whoever UPND field in that constituency will lose. Can we have more UPND MPs behave like Muchima please?

    Reject tribalism, corruption and oppression.

    Vote wisely in 2026.

  2. First and foremost, one is indigenous and the other an agent of the CIA.
    HOW IS IT THAT THE SO CALLED CHIEF HAS HELD THAT THRONE YET WORKING TO SMUGGLE THE GOLD AND OTHER MINERALS FOR THE IMPERIALISTS?
    IS HE GENUINELY WORKING FOR THE LOCALS OR THE AMERICANS’ INTERESTS?
    IF HE WAS WORKING FOR THE LOCALS, HOW IS IT THAT HE OWNS AIRCRAFT AND THE LOCALS CAN NOT AFFORD EVEN AN AMBULANCE? IS HE GENUINELY ZAMBIAN’ OR HE OWES HIS ALLEGIANCE TO HIS ORIGINS? IS HE WORKING TO SECURE MINERAL RESOURCES FOR HIS SPONSORS?
    KASENSELI AND OTHER SUROUNDING GOLD AND DIAMOND DEPOSITS ARE HIS REASON FOR STICKING AROUND, NOT THE LOCAL PEOPLE.

