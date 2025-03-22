HEAD WAYS MADE TO IRON OUT MUCHIMA – CHIEF NYAKASEYA ISSUES



Minister of Health Elijah Muchima who is also the area Member of Parliament and chief Nyakaseya of the Lunda speaking people of Ikeleng’i district of northwestern province are allegedly reported to have exchanged bitter words some few days ago in Ikeleng’i.district..Whilst in Lusaka Mr Muchima vowed not to ask for forgiveness from the chief.





Prime Television contacted chief Nyakaseya via phone to get clarification on the matter and the chief said it was the residents that almost beat the minister due to the insults he directed towards them at the time he visited his Constituency..He further said this was not the first time Mr Muchima was using offensive language to the people.





The chief added that the source of the altercation was the dilapidated Kaleni mission hospital title deed which they were requesting for so that the missionary could come back and manage the hospital .He further refuted the accusations labelled against him that he was a Patriotic Front PF sympathiser and he urged his people to work together and unite.In a telephone interview with chief Nyakaseya, prime television staffer Jackson Mwansa was informed that the health minister insulted the people of Nyakaseya and it was the people who were offended who almost beat the minister.





Meanwhile northwestern council of chiefs chairperson chief Mumena in an interview on the matter with prime television said,headways have been made to iron out the issue between chief Nyakaseya and health minister Elijah Muchima.