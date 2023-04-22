HEADMAN HICHAALWE ASKS GOVERNMENT TO PUT HEADMEN ON PAYROLL

Headaman Hichaalwe of Chief Moonze’s area in Monze District in Southern Province has asked government to consider including them on the government payroll or pay them incentives for the services they render in communities.

Mr. Hudson Himbotwe tells Chikuni Radio News that the headmen they play pivotal roles in villages and as such deserve to be on government payroll or be appreciated in some way.

He says headmen and women are the link between people and the chiefs and, therefore, their roles are very important.

He re-emphasises headmen do a lot of work in the communities especially when it comes to handling issues of people’s welfare in the area.

Mr. Himbotwe says any kind of pay will motivate them in their work as currently many of them have continued to wallop in poverty despite playing a key role in the governance of communities.

Credit: Chikuni Community Radio Station