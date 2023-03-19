HEADMAN ON THE RUN FOR CARESSING WOMEN IN EXCHANGE FOR LAND

Lusangazi District Commissioner, Mike Tembo, is disappointed with the behaviour of a named headman who is allegedly caressing married women and promising to give them land.

Mr. Tembo said he received a report that a named headman of Chiziye village in Chief Sandwe’s area, allegedly undressed married women and touched their bodies in exchange for land.

The District Commissioner who took time to visit Chiziye Village on a fact-finding mission, expressed disappointment with the report which he said was true and called for the arrest of the traditional leader who was not found at the village as he was reported to had run away after seeing a government vehicle in his village.

Mr Tembo said performing rituals of making a woman strip naked in the bush and caress her in exchange for land, was a criminal offence and the culprit must face the law.

And Chief Sandwe of the Nsenga Speaking people of Lusangazi district says the action taken by the named headman of undressing married women in his Chiefdom was uncalled for.

The Traditional leader said the ritual performed on married women was some kind of witchcraft practice and condemned it saying he will not tolerate such acts of witchcraft in his Chiefdom.

And narrating the story to the District Commissioner, the victims confirmed being subjected to rituals by the headman.

ZANIS