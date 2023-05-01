HEADMAN TAKES OWN LIFE AFTER CONTRACTING STI’S

A village headman in Mafinga District has purportedly hang oneself to death after allegedly contracting a sexually Transmitted Disease.

43-year-old Manase Muwowo, a village headman in Muyombe is believed have committed suicide after allegedly catching STI’s

Police say on the 26th April, 2023, the deceased excused himself from his two wives aged 37 and 43-year-old to go and relief oneself outside but, never returned prompting the wives to force their way out of the house as he had locked it from the outside.

Muchinga Province Police Commissioner, Kaunda Mubanga says the wives together with neighbours instituted a search party but to avail, prompting the younger brother to deceased to report the matter to Police.

Mr. Mubanga explains that the body was discovered the following day hanging from a tree some four kilometres away from his house.

He says Police booked their way to the crime scene and upon inspecting the body it was discovered that the private parts were swollen and bleeding from the penis suspected to have had sexually Transmitted Disease.

The Police chief adds, “Police and relatives do not suspect any foul play, relatives were advised to proceed with burial and mark the grave for possible exhumation if required.”

Nakonde FM