HEADMAN’S RELATIVE PETROL BOMBED TO DEATH ON INDEPENDENCE DAY

Headman Shipanuka, Christopher Mtonga, 79, of Chieftainess Nkomesha’s area in Chongwe District is shocked by the death of his relative suspected to have been petrol bombed to death in his house.

Police spokesperson Rae Hamoonga availed to Byta FM News in a statement that the headman reported that his grandson Alfred Mwalukanga aged 63 of the Shipanuka Village had died in his house which was set ablaze by unknown persons around at 04:00 hours, Monday.

Hamoonga discloses that brief facts of the matter are that, the deceased was staying alone as his wife Bridget Musumali had gone to Kazungula for business.

He reveals that, Sunday, 23rd October, 2022 at around 20:00 hours the deceased went to sleep after supper when her step daughter a juvenile aged 17 woke up around 03:00 hours, Monday, to answer the call of nature she found the house intact.

Hamoonga notes that around 05:00 hours she discovered that her father’s house was burnt and that her father was burnt to death.

He reveals that Police visited the scene of crime where the body of the deceased was found burnt beyond recognition.

Hamoonga discloses that a five liters red container containing about half a litre of petrol was found behind the house.

He says the relatives have been advised to bury the body in a shallow grave pending exhumation and post-mortem.

The police spokesperson says a docket of murder has since been opened and investigations Instituted.