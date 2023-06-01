HEADMEN DEMAND TO BE ON GOVERNMENT PAYROLL

TWO Traditional Leaders in Choma District have questioned why Headmen are not on government Pay Roll considering the amount of work they do in taking care of their subjects.

Nason Habeenzu tells Byta FM Zambia that despite sending requests to government to negotiate on how Headmen can be compensated for the job they do, no progress is been made.

Habeenzu, who is also Choma’s Old Kabanana Compound Chairman, says government should clearly indicate the way forward with regard to placing Headmen on a salary.

And Senior Headman Patrol Kapopwe says government has over looked the financial aspect of Headmen despite them contributing hugely to national development.

Meanwhile, Chief Cooma of the Tonga people has advised Traditional leaders to approach the office of the District Commissioner for any issue they might be facing, noting that they act as a mediator between the people and the government.

Efforts to get a comment from the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development are still ongoing.

