HEAL FIRST, CHILUBANAMA ADVISES PF

LONG-TIME Patriotic Front (PF) member Emmanuel Chilubanama says the PF family needs to heal and reconcile first before it can think of rebranding.

Mr Chilubanama said the first step to healing is to accept that the party lost the August 12 election.

“We need to accept defeat and that we are no longer in power. When we come to terms with that, healing will begin and we will start moving forward.

“However, if we remain in denial, nothing will be achieved and we will keep on squabbling. Our time is gone but let’s hope and pray that this time can come back again,” he said.

Mr Chilubanama said the PF should sit down as a family and accept each other’s shortcomings as well as show one another love.

He said accepting each other’s shortcomings will foster genuine reconciliation and eventually build unity.