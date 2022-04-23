HEALTH EXPERT DISCOURAGES WOMEN FROM CLEANING THEIR PRIVATE PARTS WITH ‘HARD’ CHITENGE MATERIAL

A Nutrition Technologist in Mazabuka has discouraged women from cleaning their private parts with slightly hard Chitenge materials.

Speaking during the EAT WELL radio programme on Byta FM in Mazabuka, Majorie Mudenda discouraged women from using the slightly hard Chitenge as it is unhygienic and can lead to infections.

Mudenda (with glasses) has since advised women to use soft handkerchiefs to avoid infections and bruises due to the roughness of a Chitenge.

And speaking on the same programme, Pastor Charles Silwamba (holding microphone) from Mazabuka Pastors’ Fellowship urged women to practice good health hygiene.

Meanwhile, a Community Based Volunteer Justina Maimba (with white top) encouraged her fellow women to be using softer materials when cleaning their private parts.

The EAT WELL programme on Byta FM is sponsored by the World Food Programme in colloboration with Self Help Africa and the Ministry of Health.