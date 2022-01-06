HEALTH MINISTER BEMOANS COBWEBS AT NDOLA TEACHING HOSPITAL

Health Minister Sylvia Masebo was on Thursday afternoon angered when she saw a lot of cobwebs in Ndola Teaching Hospital wards.

Ms Masebo today morning visited the Tropical Disease Research centre TDRC at Ndola Teaching Hospital.

She castigated hospital management led by Head of Clinical care Dr. Misa Funjika for failure to keep the hospital clean.

Meanwhile, Ms Masebo said she was shocked to learn that senior officers in one of the statutory bodies are being paid salaries between K40,000 and K50,000, the same salary scale as a Permanent Secretary.

“Some statutory bodies in the country are just concentrating on awarding themselves hefty salaries at the expense of settling statutory obligations,” Ms Masebo said.

She said government will soon harmonize salary scales across the board.