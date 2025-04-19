Health minister condemns theft of wheelchairs in public hospitals!



“I am deeply concerned about the reported theft of wheelchairs in some of our public hospitals,” Health Minister Elijah Muchima says.



Dr Muchima also said that wheelchairs are essential mobility aids that many patients depend on for dignity, independence, and access to care.



During a briefing in Lusaka today, the Minister added that it is unacceptable that such critical equipment is being stolen, “robbing those in need of the support they deserve.”



“Let me be clear, this is a criminal act and a betrayal of public trust. We will work closely with hospital management and security wings to strengthen oversight and ensure that those responsible are held accountable.



“I call on members of the public and healthcare staff to be vigilant and report any suspicious activity. Together, let us protect our public resources and safeguard the wellbeing of all patients,” he said.



-Zambia Daily Mail