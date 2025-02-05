HEALTH MINISTER DECRIES STUDY LEAVE DENIALS FOR JUNIOR DOCTORS, URGES TRAINING SUPPORT



Minister of Health Elijah Muchima has expressed concern over reports that supervisors in government health institutions are reluctant to approve study leave for junior doctors seeking to upgrade their qualifications. He warned that this practice is contributing to the shortage of skilled healthcare professionals and negatively impacting healthcare service delivery.



Speaking during a meeting with Provincial Health Heads and Directors at the National Health Research and Training Institute (NHRTI) in Ndola, Muchima emphasized the government’s commitment to supporting training initiatives for doctors to improve service delivery in the health sector.



“The government is ready to support training initiatives for doctors in various fields to ensure improved healthcare services. Denying study leave is counterproductive to this effort,” Muchima said.





In a call for collaboration in health research and malaria fight, Muchima also urged the NHRTI, formerly known as the Tropical Disease Research Center, to collaborate with international institutions in the fight against malaria and other transmissible diseases.





He highlighted the importance of research and diagnostic efforts in combating health challenges and emphasized that Zambia needs partnerships to achieve its malaria elimination goals.





“The government has deliberate policies aimed at eliminating malaria, but we cannot win this fight alone. Collaboration with other stakeholders is essential,” Muchima stated.