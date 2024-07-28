HEALTH MINISTER DR ELIJAH MUCHIMA TOURS UTHs AND ZAMMSA



Saturday 27th July, 2024



HEALTH Minister Elijah Muchima has toured the University Teaching Hospitals -UTHs and the Zambia Medicines and Medical Supplies Agency-ZAMMSA to appreciate stock availability and compliance levels.



Dr Muchima expressed satisfaction that UTHs and ZAMMSA have both enough stocks of essential medicines and medical supplies contrary to negative reports from other sections of the society citing shortage.



Dr Muchima says the ministry will expedite the distribution of essential medicines and medical supplies to all health facilities around the country including the hard- to-reach areas.



He also told journalists during the conducted tour, that he awaits a comprehensive report on the alleged expired drugs.



The Minister has assured timely distribution of drugs to needy areas and that he will not tolerate any wastage of medicines under his gaze.



Dr Muchima, further held a closed door meeting with ZAMMSA’s top management to discuss pertinent issues affecting the Ministry of Health.



He was accompanied by Health Permanent Secretaries and other top government officials including the media.