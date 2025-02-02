HEALTH MINISTER UNDERSCORES NEED FOR SELF RELIANCE IN ZAMBIA`S HEALTH SECTOR OVER DONOR DEPENDENCE



Health Minister, Dr. Elijah Muchima has urged Zambians to prioritize self-reliance in sustaining the country’s healthcare system, warning that relying on international donors may no longer be a viable option.





In an interview with Phoenix News, Dr. Muchima emphasized the need for increased productivity and innovation to ensure the availability of critical medical resources.





His remarks come amid reports that us President Donald Trump has halted the distribution of HIV drugs to poor countries under the President’s Emergency Plan for Aids Relief –PEPFAR-.



Further reports suggest that PEPFAR’s computer systems are being taken offline, raising fears that the program may not resume.





Dr. Muchima stressed that the development highlights the importance of Zambia strengthening its internal capacity to address public health challenges and reduce dependency on external support.



PN