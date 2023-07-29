HEALTH PERSONEL TO CONDUCT A PEACEFUL PROTEST ON 8th AUGUST!

29th July, 2023.

We want to categorically that, we are youths whose lives have been terrible without government recruitment.

Our families can’t stand it.

We want to specifically mention that our demonstration will go on 8th August because Union leaders and others like RDAZ only represent themselves because they are getting paid.

We want to listen to the minister in person.

We can’t live without eating, we are suffering, we shall die for other lives.

The presidential address was for 2023 budget, and 2023 budget started in January, we have lost patience.

*Demostration chairman