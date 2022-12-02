HEALTH PROFESSIONAL COUNCIL TAKES INTEREST IN ARRESTED LECTURER

The Health Professions Council of Zambia HPCZ is saddened with the arrest of Levy Mwanawasa Medical University lecturer KENNETH CHISAMANGA by the Anti-Corruption Commission ACC for alleged corruption.

HPCZ Senior Public Relations officer TERRY MUSONDA says the council has taken interest in the outcome of the matter because it may border on professional misconduct under its Act.

Mr. MUSONDA says this is because Mr. CHISAMANGA is fully registered with the council.

Mr. CHISAMANGA was arrested by the ACC for receiving over 16,000 Kwacha in bribes from students to facilitate their passing in Continuous Assessments Tests.

This is contained in a statement availed in Lusaka.

CREDIT: ZNBC