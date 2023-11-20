Heatwave warning issued for parts of South Africa

South African authorities have warned of a heatwave, with higher-than-average maximum temperatures expected in some parts of the country this week.

The weather service said on Sunday that heatwave conditions resulting in persistently high temperatures were expected in parts of Eastern Cape, Mpumalanga, Limpopo, Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal provinces.

The authorities have urged people to take precautions by avoiding exposure to the sun and drinking lots of water among other measures.

A heatwave is a period of hot weather where temperatures are higher than is expected for the time of year.

It can be dangerous especially for the vulnerable, including elderly people, children and people with underlying health conditions. It can cause heat exhaustion, heat stroke and dehydration.

The heatwave forecast comes a week after parts of Gauteng province were struck by a hail storm.

The storm caused extensive damage, blocking highways and damaging gardens, vehicles, car parks, buildings, roads and other property.