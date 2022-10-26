HEAVILY ARMED DEC OFFICERS PICK AMOS CHANDA FROM CELLS

Lusaka, 26 October, 2022.

Heavily armed officers from

The Drug Encouragement Commission (DEC) have this morning picked up former state house spokesperson Amos Chanda from Kabwata police cells were he has been detained for six (6) days.

The former state house spokesperson was this morning picked up and taken to an unknown distinction by officers from DEC.

Amos Chanda, 50 of woodlands in Lusaka was arrested last week by DEC For allegedly stealing a court document and burning it.