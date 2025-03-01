HEAVY DOWNPOUR AND STRONG WINDS DESTROY CLASSROOM BLOCK AT SATOKA PRIMARY SCHOOL IN SENGA HILL



A heavy downpour, accompanied by strong winds caused severe damage to a classroom block at Satoka Primary School in Senga Hill District on Wednesday afternoon.



The strong winds swept through the area, tearing off the roof of the classroom block, which serves three grades.



School Deputy Headteacher Saviour Muwowo confirmed the incident to Isunga News, stating that the damage has placed significant strain on the school’s existing infrastructure.





Mr. Muwowo said the block is crucial for the education of the pupils, and the destruction has disrupted learning.





He has since appealed to the government and other stakeholders for urgent assistance to repair the damaged building and ensure that classes can resume without further interruption.



ISUNGA