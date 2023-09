By Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

Heavy Police Presence Against Edgar Lungu

Zambia’s Sixth President, Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu and former First Lady, Mama Esther Lungu have travelled to Ndola for a church function to be held at UCZ St. Andrews Church being hosted by the Ndola Pastors’ Fellowship.

There is a heavy police presence at both Kenneth Kaunda International Airport in Lusaka, Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe International Airport in Ndola and the church premises near Copperbelt Provincial Cabinet Office.