Heavy police presence at the Lusaka Magistrate Court has whisked Kabushi Member of Parliament Bowman Lusambo to safety.

This is after several suspected UPND supporters arrived at the premises to witness the ongoing case of Mr. Lusambo’s charge of allegedly possessing properties suspected to be proceeds of crime which he jointly charged with his wife Nancy.

However, numbers grew as some were heard making comments meant to allegedly confront the lawmaker.

Police officers in riot gear were deployed to prevent what Diamond Media Staffer Victoria Kayeye Yambani says would have led to a physical confrontation between the lawmaker’s supporters and the UPND cadres.

This happened at the same time when Patriotic Front-PF Chairperson for Information and Publicity was appearing in another case.