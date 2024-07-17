Heavyweight boxer Derek Chisora headbutted a Delivery rider during row outside a restaurant in London on Sunday.

The 40-year-old former boxing champion was eating a meal with his two daughters at a restaurant in Hampstead, UK when he clashed with a driver who was cycling on the pavement.

Heavyweight boxer Derek Chisora headb*tts delivery rider during argument outside restaurant (video)

In the video uploaded to social media, Chisora was seen grabbing the driver, who angrily said to the boxer: ‘Who are you putting your hands on, bro? I swear, get off me now.’

Chisora’s response could not be heard, but it’s understood that he had asked the rider to leave due to concerns that he could hit people and dogs on the pavement.

The driver then became more agitated and pushed the boxer before saying: ‘Do you think I’m mad, bro?’

It was at that point, Chisora headbutted the man, who staggered back, while onlookers gasped.

One onlooker could be heard in the video saying: ‘Let’s get out of here.’

Chisora, was the former British heavyweight champion and he has held both the WBA and WBO International heavyweight titles.

He is currently training for his main-event fight against Joe Joyce at The O2 on July 27.

Watch the video below…