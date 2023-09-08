“Help is on the way”: Chamisa

Nelson Chamisa, leader of Zimbabwe’s main opposition party, the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), has reiterated that international assistance is on its way to help resolve election disputes.

Chamisa contested the presidential election result, alleging rigging after President Emmerson Mnangagwa was declared the winner by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) with 52.6% of the vote. Chamisa has dispatched aides to regional countries to seek support for fresh elections.

After a five-day absence from Twitter, Chamisa posted on Sunday, September 3, 2023, including a Bible verse in his statement. He wrote:

HELP IS ON THE WAY…Be of good cheer Zimbabwe !! ‘He did this so all the nations of the earth might know that the LORD’s hand is powerful, and so you might fear the LORD your God forever.’ Joshua 4:24.

On Wednesday, the party reposted Chamisa’s post calling for patience prompting some members of the public to express pessimism, believing that ZANU PF’s victory is irreversible.

They cited the swearing-in of CCC councillors and the upcoming swearing-in of Members as an endorsement of the disputed results. Calls were made for the formation of a new opposition party and messages of hope for the future.

Others compared the situation to the Israelites in Egypt, feeling trapped and resigned. Some questioned the logic of attending the swearing-in ceremony while demanding a re-run of the elections. Opinions varied on the effectiveness of CCC and the need for alternative strategies, including civic disobedience and diplomatic pressure.