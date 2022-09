“HELP! MY KA TUMMY IS BIG ,” CRIES KAFUE MAYOR

She wrote

ALL WOMEN COME HERE PLEASE!!!

Bana Mayo (Fellow Women) am tired of hiding behind jackets 🤣bushe how can I get rid of this ka stomach Olo let me say ka potbelly that comes after childbirth? I don’t want to look like most men who drive Ma Hilux😂😂😂😂 olo kwati Ni Buyer Pa kabwata 😂😂😂

Please help…..ok Kandishupa Kada aka basa