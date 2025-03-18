HELP SAVE GBM, HAPUNDA URGES MWINE LUBEMBA CHIEF CHITIMUKULU

HELP SAVE GBM, HAPUNDA URGES MWINE LUBEMBA.



Brian Hapunda writes…



IF ONLY MWINE LUBEMBA COULD FIGHT FOR GBM THE WAY GBM FOUGHT FOR HIM





I remember in 2012 GBM resigned momentarily as Defence Minister in protest to President Michael Sata to cease fire going ahead to degazatte the Mwine Lubemba Chief Chitimukulu Kanyanta Manga Sosala II …





FILE picture 2014//…



Left to Right



Late Willy NSANDA, Kelvin SAMPA, Brian HAPUNDA and GBM after paying a courtesy call on Chief Chitimukulu at his Palace with PF Presidential candidate then Edgar Chagwa Lungu.