HELSB AWARDS 600 STUDENT LOANS TO FIRST-YEAR STUDENTS AT MUKUBA UNIVERSITY



The Higher Education Loans and Scholarships Board (HELSB) has awarded 600 student loans to first-year students at Mukuba University for the 2024/2025 academic year.



HELSB received a total of 1,378 applications, out of which 1,218 applicants are eligible, and 160 are ineligible for sponsorship, representing 88 percent and 12 percent, respectively.



Out of the 1,378 applicants, 755 are male, while 623 are female, representing 55 percent and 45 percent, respectively. Of the total applicants, 774 are from rural districts, while 604 are from urban districts, representing 56 percent and 44 percent, respectively.



Further, out of the 1,218 eligible applicants, 669 are male, while 549 are female, representing 55 percent and 45 percent, respectively.



Additionally, out of the 1,218 eligible applicants, 682 are from rural districts, while 536 are from urban districts, representing 56 percent and 44 percent, respectively.



Unfortunately, this academic year, we did not receive any applications from persons with disabilities. However, we encourage applicants living with disabilities to apply so they can also be sponsored.



Issued by Chiselwa Kawanda

Manager – Corporate Communications and Customer Services

Higher Education Loans and Scholarships Board.

08/09/24