HELSB AWARDS ADDITIONAL STUDENT LOANS TO OVER 2,000 UNIVERSITY STUDENTS



THE Higher Education Loans and Scholarships Board (HELSB) has awarded additional student loans to 2,094 eligible students across four universities, providing crucial financial support to learners in need.

Key Highlights;





✅️The decision was made during a Loans Committee meeting held on February 3, 2025, and will benefit students at the University of Zambia (UNZA), Copperbelt University (CBU), Kapasa Makasa University (KMU), and Zambia University College of Technology (ZUCT).





✅️Breakdown of Awards

University of Zambia (UNZA)

-1,708 first-year students who had initially been left out, along with 217 third-year medical students from Ridgeway Campus who cleared their repeat courses.

-This brings the total number of students on HELSB loans at UNZA to 5,036.





✅️Copperbelt University (CBU)

-28 post-first-year students, including 20 appeal cases and one upgrade from 75% to 100% sponsorship, increasing the total number of loan beneficiaries at CBU to 4,961.



✅️Kapasa Makasa University (KMU)

-152 students granted loans through the appeals process, pushing the total number of loan recipients at KMU to 405.





✅️Zambia University College of Technology (ZUCT)

✅️185 additional students awarded, bringing the university’s total to 573.

✅️The additional loans have been financed through internal savings and resource mobilization to ensure that more students can access higher education.

✅️Currently, HELSB is supporting students across nine public universities, including Chalimbana University, Copperbelt University, Kapasa Makasa University, Kwame Nkrumah University, Mukuba University, Mulungushi University, University of Zambia, and Zambia University College of Technology.



