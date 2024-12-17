HELSB AWARDS STUDENT LOANS TO 3,752 FIRST YEAR APPLICANTS FOR 2024/2025 ACADEMIC YEAR



The Higher Education Loans and Scholarships Board (HELSB) has announced the awarding of student loans to 3,752 first-year students across three universities for the 2024/2025 academic year.





In a statement released by HELSB Manager for Corporate Communications and Customer Services, Chiselwa Kawanda, the successful applicants are from the University of Zambia (UNZA), Kapasa Makasa University (KMU), and Zambia University College of Technology (ZUT).





At UNZA, 3,111 students were awarded loans from 5,861 applications. KMU saw 253 successful applicants from a total of 265, while 388 students at ZUT received loans out of 1,272 applications.





The awarded students include individuals living with disabilities. At UNZA, 14 applicants with disabilities were awarded loans, while six were awarded at ZUT. However, KMU did not receive any applications from students living with disabilities.





HELSB emphasized its commitment to equitable education financing by applying a regional balancing eligibility ratio during the selection process to ensure fair representation across the country.





HELSB is currently awarding student loans at nine public universities:



1. Chalimbana University

2. Copperbelt University

3. Kapasa Makasa University

4. Kwame Nkrumah University

5. Mulungushi University

6. Mukuba University

7. Palabana University

8. University of Zambia

9. Zambia University College of

Technology





The initiative aims to promote access to higher education and empower students from diverse backgrounds, including those facing financial challenges.





HELSB continues to encourage eligible students to apply for education financing opportunities as part of its efforts to strengthen Zambia’s human capital development.