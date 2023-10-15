HENRY KAPATA RESPONDS TO THE SENTIMENTS OF ZACA EXECUTIVE SECRETARY OVER THE ZNS MEALIE MEAL INITIATIVE

Will respond to the Zambia Consumer Association-ZACA executive Secretary Juba Sakala describing as laughable and unsustainable, the initiative by government to use the Zambia National Service-ZNS- to address the high cost of mealie meal in the country on RADIO PHOENIX 89.5FM. Dr Haswell Kampinda also describing the initiative as Total waste of time.

✅The Zambia National Service is not getting free maize from FRA, they are equally buying with a cost of production being K190.

✅They are selling at K220 at their outlets and ShopRite is selling around k230.

The Zambia National Service has plans to install 10 milling plants.

✅You can’t have production cost at 190 and sell meali meal at 110 sir, it’s like buying scones at K10 and selling same scones at k4.

✅The Presidential Delivery Unit is supporting the ministry of agriculture to Foster agricultural productivity and market access to meet Zambia’s commitment under the food and agriculture delivery compact to produce 1 million mt of wheat, 1 million mt of soyabeans and 10 million mt of maize and reduce post-harvest losses to 15% by 2027

✅Country wide, we are producing 450,000 metric tones of wheat with Mukushi being the highest producer.

✅Just recently we witnessed Zambeef launch its wheat harvest of 40,000 metric tones.

This a huge improvement from last years production of 35,000 metric tones.

Suffice to say, this country wide production is all consumed locally.

✅This speaks to the local demand for wheat in the country and the capacity we have to grow the produce.

Henry Kapata

Director and Spokesperson

Ministry of Information and Media.