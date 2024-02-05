Her stylist needs to return to school” Netizens react to Ayra Starr’s outfit at 2024 Grammy Awards



Social media users are making a mockery of fast-rising singer, Ayra Starr over her outfit to 2024 Grammy Awards.

The singer, who is well known for her love for skimpy outfits and indecent dressing didn’t surprise many as she pulled up to the 66th Academy Awards in a blue bra and skimpy skirt.



The “Stability” crooner was also nominated for the Best African Music Performance category, but she lost it to Tyla.