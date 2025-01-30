Here are 5 U.S. companies sticking by their DEI policies

As some companies in the United States scale back their diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives, others remain steadfast in their commitment. These companies have reaffirmed their dedication to DEI, resisting external pressure to abandon such policies.

Upon taking office, President Donald Trump signed an executive order aiming to dismantle what he described as wasteful and discriminatory government DEI programs. His order stated:

“The Biden Administration forced illegal and immoral discrimination programs, going by the name ‘diversity, equity, and inclusion’ (DEI), into virtually all aspects of the Federal Government, in areas ranging from airline safety to the military. This was a concerted effort stemming from President Biden’s first day in office, when he issued Executive Order 13985, ‘Advancing Racial Equity and Support for Underserved Communities Through the Federal Government.’

Pursuant to Executive Order 13985 and follow-on orders, nearly every Federal agency and entity submitted ‘Equity Action Plans’ detailing how they furthered DEI’s influence in the government. The public release of these plans exposed immense waste and discrimination. That ends today. Americans deserve a government that serves everyone with equal dignity and respect and uses taxpayer resources responsibly to make America great.”

Trump’s executive action extended beyond federal agencies, directing them to encourage private-sector businesses to eliminate DEI-based preferences. Under this order, agencies were instructed to identify up to nine potential investigations into major publicly traded companies, nonprofits, or educational institutions. The order also suggested litigation could be pursued if deemed appropriate.

Despite these directives, several U.S. companies have publicly reaffirmed their support for DEI.

Check below 5 U.S. companies sticking by their DEI policies:

Apple

Apple has made it clear that it will not abandon its DEI initiatives. In January, the company urged shareholders to reject a proposal from the far-right think tank, the National Center for Public Policy Research, which sought to dismantle Apple’s DEI commitments. Apple argued that the proposal was “unnecessary” and that its DEI programs do not engage in discriminatory hiring or promotion practices. A shareholder vote is set for February 25.

Delta Air Lines

Delta remains committed to its DEI initiatives. On January 10, Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer Peter W. Carter emphasized that DEI programs are essential to the company’s success, particularly in talent development.

Costco

Costco shareholders recently voted to uphold the company’s DEI policies. CEO Ron Vachris reaffirmed Costco’s commitment to “equal opportunities and fair pay for all employees,” according to the Wall Street Journal. The company credits its DEI initiatives with contributing to its global workforce growth, now exceeding 300,000 employees.

Costco’s Board of Directors unanimously opposed a proposal from the National Center for Public Policy Research that sought a risk assessment of its DEI policies. The board defended its commitment to workplace inclusion and supplier diversity, arguing that the proposal reflected a “policy bias.”

JPMorgan Chase

JPMorgan Chase remains steadfast in its DEI efforts. CEO Jamie Dimon has expressed unwavering support, describing himself as a “full-throated, red-blooded, patriotic, ‘unwoke’ capitalist CEO” who sees DEI as integral to business success. In an open letter, he confirmed that the company’s $30 billion racial equity initiative is nearly complete and will remain a permanent part of its operations.

Mastercard

Mastercard has also defended its DEI initiatives. Chief Administrative Officer Tim Murphy stated that the company remains “committed to fostering a global workplace where all employees are treated fairly and have equal access to opportunities.” Despite growing opposition, Mastercard continues to advocate for an inclusive work environment.

As pressure mounts on corporations to abandon DEI policies, these companies have chosen to stand by their commitments, reaffirming that diversity and inclusion remain central to their business strategies.