WORK HARD AND AVOID OVER DEPENDING ON OTHERS

It’s that time of the year and month again were buyers deserve utmost respect!!

And here are the RULES for those who will be drinking BUT NOT BUYING during December period:

1. Respect the buyer.

2. Greet the buyer before you sit.

3. Incase the buyer’s phone goes off due to battery empty,quickly put his simcard in your phone and yours in the empty safaricom wallet.

4. Don’t be boring, tell more stories but don’t talk more than the buyer.

5. Always help the buyer with carrying beers from the counter.

6. Dance to any music that the buyer likes.

7. Buyer’s jokes are always funny so you must laugh out loud.

8. If there is only one lady at the table she belongs to the buyer.

9. When the buyer fights, fight; even if you are skinny and weak, my friend, fight!

10. Wait for the buyer to finish his drink before you open another one, no matter how fast you drink.

11. When the buyer stops drinking, stop too.

12. Always drink cheaper drinks than what the buyer drinks

13. You drink what the buyer wants you to drink

14. When using a cooler box, you are responsible for breaking the ice blocks.

15. In a cooler box, the buyer’s drinks should be at the bottom and yours at the top, you’re responsible for taking out those drinks whenever the buyer calls for one.

Thank you for cooperation.